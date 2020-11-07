-
Jamie Lovemark putts himself to an even-par third round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 4 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lovemark finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Jamie Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jamie Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lovemark got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lovemark to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lovemark's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
