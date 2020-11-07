James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.