J.T. Poston finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Aaron Wise and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Poston hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 587-yard par-5 third, Poston got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Poston's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.
