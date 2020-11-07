Isaiah Salinda hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Salinda finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Salinda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Salinda to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Salinda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to 1 over for the round.

Salinda hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 60-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Salinda to even-par for the round.

Salinda got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Salinda's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Salinda had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Salinda to 4 over for the round.

Salinda got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to 5 over for the round.