In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Dawie van der Walt, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Scott Brown, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-5 third, Hideki Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 133 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.