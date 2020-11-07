  • Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama drains 15-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.