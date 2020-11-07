-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III rolls in short birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Harold Varner III makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Varner III got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Varner III to 1 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.