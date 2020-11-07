In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Greg Chalmers hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 over; Dawie van der Walt is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

Chalmers his second shot went 52 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Chalmers's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Chalmers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Chalmers hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.