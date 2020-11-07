-
-
Graeme McDowell shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, McDowell's tee shot went 248 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McDowell's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.