In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Aaron Wise and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Molinari to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Molinari's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.