Fabián Gómez rebounds from poor front in third round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
Highlights
Fabian Gomez sticks approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Fabian Gomez lands his 151-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Fabián Gómez hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gómez finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Fabián Gómez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Fabián Gómez to even-par for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gómez chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Gómez missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Gómez chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Gómez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
