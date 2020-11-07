-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th van Rooyen hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, van Rooyen's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.