-
-
Erik Barnes putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Erik Barnes dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Erik Barnes lands his 151-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Erik Barnes hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his round tied for 64th at 6 over; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 9 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 3rd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.
Erik Barnes got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Erik Barnes to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.