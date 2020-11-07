-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Dustin Johnson in the third round at the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson uses nice approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson lands his 56-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Johnson finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Aaron Wise; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dustin Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.