  • Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Dustin Johnson in the third round at the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson lands his 56-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson uses nice approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson lands his 56-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.