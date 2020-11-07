Doc Redman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 57th at 4 over; Dawie van der Walt is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Redman hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

Redman hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Redman hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Redman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.