-
-
Denny McCarthy comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McCarthy finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Scott Brown, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Denny McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.