-
-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Dawie van der Walt holes birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dawie van der Walt makes a 11-foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.
Dawie van der Walt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, van der Walt hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
Van der Walt tee shot went 253 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.