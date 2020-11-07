-
Corey Conners shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.
