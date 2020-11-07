-
Chris Kirk shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Snedeker with solo lead, Day’s driving, fans return
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first round of the Vivint Houston Open, where Brandt Snedeker (-5) leads after 18 holes, Jason Day makes impressive shot from the tree outline and the tournament welcomes limited fans for the first time since the TOUR restart.
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Dawie van der Walt is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Kirk tee shot went 244 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kirk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 5 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 over for the round.
