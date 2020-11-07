In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 35th at 1 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Dawie van der Walt, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Scott Brown, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoffman's 208 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.