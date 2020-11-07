-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz reaches in two to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz lands his 237-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Jason Day; Sam Burns is in 1st at 9 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Carlos Ortiz had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
