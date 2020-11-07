-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Tringale hit his 92 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Tringale's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Tringale hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
