Cameron Davis hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round in 68th at 10 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 1st at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 4th at 7 under; and Aaron Wise and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Davis hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Davis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to 3 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Davis hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Davis's his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot went 0 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.