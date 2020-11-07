-
C.T. Pan shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 56th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Brown and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Pan's tee shot went 223 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Pan's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.
