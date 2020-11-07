In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Koepka's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Koepka hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.