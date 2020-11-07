-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 55th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Garnett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 1 over for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
