Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 36th at 1 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 8 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stuard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
