Brian Harman shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman sinks 18-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brian Harman makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 44th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harman to even for the round.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Harman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
