Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Snedeker's his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 4 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Snedeker's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 over for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 6 over for the round.