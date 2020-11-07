-
Austin Cook putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 9 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 3rd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Austin Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Cook hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
