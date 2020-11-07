In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Adam Scott hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 35th at 1 over; Sam Burns, Jason Day, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under; and Dustin Johnson and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Scott got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Scott hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scott's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 625-yard eighth hole par-5, Scott hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Scott to 3 over for the day.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Scott's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Scott chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.