-
-
Adam Long putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Long's short game yields birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Adam Long gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Aaron Wise, and Corey Conners are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Adam Long chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.