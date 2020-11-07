  • Adam Long putts well in round three of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Adam Long gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long's short game yields birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Adam Long gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.