In his third round at the Vivint Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under; Sam Burns and Jason Day are tied for 1st at 9 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 3rd at 8 under; and Sepp Straka is in 4th at 7 under.

Wise missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Wise's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wise's 196 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.