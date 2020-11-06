In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Scott and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Johnson hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green seventh, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.