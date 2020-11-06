-
Xinjun Zhang putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xinjun ZHANG drains long birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Xinjun ZHANG makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
Xinjun Zhang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zhang finished his round tied for 75th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Xinjun Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Xinjun Zhang to 1 under for the round.
Zhang hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Zhang hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Zhang's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
