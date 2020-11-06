In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 85th at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Clark's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Clark got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.