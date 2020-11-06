Will Gordon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his round tied for 71st at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Will Gordon had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gordon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gordon's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Gordon at 3 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

Gordon got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.