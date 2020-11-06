  • Viktor Hovland putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Viktor Hovland lands his 129-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
