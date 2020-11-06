-
Viktor Hovland putts well in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Viktor Hovland lands his 129-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his round tied for 19th at 1 under Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
Viktor Hovland got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hovland hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
