-
-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 80th at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Taylor got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Taylor's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.