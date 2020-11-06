-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton’s approach from the trees leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton hits his 171-yard approach from the trees to 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hatton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
Hatton tee shot went 256 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hatton had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
