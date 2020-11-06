In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 115th at 9 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Duncan hit his 77 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Duncan's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Duncan tee shot went 141 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.