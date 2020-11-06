-
Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
