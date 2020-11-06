  • Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau lands his 116-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau dials in approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau lands his 116-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.