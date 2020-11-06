-
Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau dials in approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau lands his 116-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Finau at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Finau's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Finau hit his 79 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Finau had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
Finau got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
