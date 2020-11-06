Tom Lewis hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 123rd at 11 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Scott, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Lewis chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

Lewis tee shot went 156 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lewis to 2 over for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Lewis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at 7 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 9 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 10 over for the round.