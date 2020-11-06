In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 80th at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hoge's tee shot went 230 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hoge hit a tee shot 126 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Hoge hit his 111 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.