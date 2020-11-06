In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 109th at 9 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Potter, Jr. went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Potter, Jr.'s 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.