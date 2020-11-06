-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 4th at 3 under with Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Scott Brown, Sepp Straka, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; and Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Gooch's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
At the 587-yard par-5 third, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gooch to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Gooch hit his 302 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
