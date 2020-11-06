-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sungjae Im hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 over Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 39-feet taking a par. This left Im to even-par for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
