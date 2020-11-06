Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 110th at 7 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Scott and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kang hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kang had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Kang hit his 152 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kang's tee shot went 133 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.