Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 92nd at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Cink had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Cink's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
