Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Vivint Houston Open
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
In his second round at the Vivint Houston Open, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 71st at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 7 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 5 under; and Dawie van der Walt, Brandt Snedeker, Carlos Ortiz, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
